Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 31,990 Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 16.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Pentair by 47.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 28.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.64. 17,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

