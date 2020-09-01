Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 180.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after buying an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 842,095 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after acquiring an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,770,000 after buying an additional 590,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,263,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.72. 15,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,206. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.01. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $299.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

