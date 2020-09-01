Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 58,513 Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 362.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,513 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.06% of HUTCHISON CHINA/S worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 31.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCM. BidaskClub upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of HCM stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,558. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

