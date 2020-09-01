Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,623 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after buying an additional 943,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Zendesk by 792.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,070,000 after buying an additional 4,231,978 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 99.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zendesk by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,829,000 after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 117,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.07. 55,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,663. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $101.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Citigroup began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $36,818.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,573.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock worth $9,905,224 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

