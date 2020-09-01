Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 2,770 Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE Y traded up $6.18 on Tuesday, hitting $560.74. 1,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $847.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $533.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -117.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

