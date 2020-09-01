Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after buying an additional 2,021,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after buying an additional 855,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after buying an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,238,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,894,000 after buying an additional 608,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,454,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.02. 21,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,173. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

