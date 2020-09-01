Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 70,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Gentex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

GNTX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 41,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

