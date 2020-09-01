Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 6.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 12,829 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 118.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 862,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 37,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 510.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,279 shares of company stock worth $4,156,805. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.23. 28,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,938. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

