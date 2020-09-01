Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.59.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.19. 24,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,321. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.82. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.98. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

