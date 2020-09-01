Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 679.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,622 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 72.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,543. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

