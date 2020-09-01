Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 683.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,364 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 335.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

NYSE:NWL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.01. 62,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,413. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

