Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lear by 67.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.75. 6,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.43. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.06.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.