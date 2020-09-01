Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.63 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

