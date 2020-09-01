Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 99.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after buying an additional 82,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Progressive by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Progressive by 45.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 14.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Progressive by 19.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Benchmark cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,381. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $94.27. 39,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,231. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $95.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

