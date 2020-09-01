Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.75 Million Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 9.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,854 shares of company stock worth $3,830,135. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $49.10. 7,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

