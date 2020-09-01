Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 184.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock traded up $9.80 on Tuesday, reaching $491.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.64. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $494.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,027.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total value of $470,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,851 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,306 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.