Bridgewater Associates LP Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 590.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,576 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Baozun worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Baozun by 65.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Baozun by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baozun by 49.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Baozun by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 193,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Baozun by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 74,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,153. Baozun Inc has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.11.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BZUN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

