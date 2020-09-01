Bridgewater Associates LP Has $2.52 Million Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of 51job worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. FMR LLC boosted its position in 51job by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 51job by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in 51job by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 263,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 48,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JOBS shares. TheStreet lowered 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 51job from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of JOBS traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,586. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.38. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 30.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

