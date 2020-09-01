Bridgewater Associates LP Has $2.66 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,183 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2,712.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after buying an additional 3,956,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after buying an additional 3,141,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

MO stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,986. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of -84.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

