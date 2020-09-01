Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 687.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

NYSE:FDS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.69. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,553. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

