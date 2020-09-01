Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 689.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 357.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $205.11. 7,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,425. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.