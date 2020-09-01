Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 687.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,950 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 13.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zynga by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,668,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after buying an additional 39,478 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Zynga by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Zynga by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,651,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,074,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,487.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,915.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 857,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,770.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,063 shares of company stock worth $4,052,842. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 255,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,564,738. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -303.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

