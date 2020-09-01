Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $2.07 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,906 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 456.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2,270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.73.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $186.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.