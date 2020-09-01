Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 68.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $247.93. 24,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.74. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

