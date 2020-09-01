Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Target were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Target by 39.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $150.68. The company had a trading volume of 79,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.87. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,487 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,794. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

