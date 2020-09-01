Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,574,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,471,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 5,674.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 282,268 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $19,989,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 128,645 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

WHR stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.76. 6,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,617. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.05. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $185.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

