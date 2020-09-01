Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.95. 24,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,194. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $438,769.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $628,961.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

