Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

CHRW traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,480. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $99.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

