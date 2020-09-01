Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,377,000 after buying an additional 67,322 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 965,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,092,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,563,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 369,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,319,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.00.

FICO traded up $12.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $447.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.82.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $4,214,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total transaction of $1,226,193.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,294 shares of company stock worth $32,846,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

