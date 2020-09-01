Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,922,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,458,000 after buying an additional 181,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 906,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,648,000 after buying an additional 503,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after buying an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 413,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after buying an additional 92,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.72. 3,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $75.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WLK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

