Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 509,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,556,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zscaler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.13.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $13.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.33. The stock had a trading volume of 112,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,187. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $146.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $11,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,275,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,062,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,752 shares of company stock valued at $27,266,774 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

