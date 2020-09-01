Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 11,200 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.04. 192,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,287,091. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

