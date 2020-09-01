Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 49,507 Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,507 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of SINA worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SINA by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 524,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 67,608 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SINA during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SINA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SINA by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 55,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SINA during the 1st quarter worth about $6,297,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

SINA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SINA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. 13,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. SINA Corp has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

