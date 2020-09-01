Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.71. 1,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,521. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average is $127.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.