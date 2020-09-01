Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 10,971 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.06. 10,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,458. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.82. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $369.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.