Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 11,222 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.61.

NYSE GIS traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $62.91. 51,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

