Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 12,121 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,348 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.88. The company had a trading volume of 58,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,813. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.49 and its 200 day moving average is $98.09.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

