Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 1,213 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,071,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,950,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,194,000 after buying an additional 162,788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,382,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,672,000 after buying an additional 79,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,372,000 after buying an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,327,000 after buying an additional 194,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.47. 15,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $153.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

