Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 1,346 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Autoliv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.89. Autoliv Inc. has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

