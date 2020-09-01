Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 1,452 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.10. 11,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,392. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

