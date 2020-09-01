Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 1,467 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 867.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Thor Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,741,000 after buying an additional 21,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

THO stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.30. 26,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.30.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

