Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 19,160 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,493,000 after purchasing an additional 857,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,361 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,111 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.98. 168,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,213. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 96.12, a PEG ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.27. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.