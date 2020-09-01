Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 22,583 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,583 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.11. 148,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,954. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

