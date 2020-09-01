Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 2,268 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $3,038,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Anthem by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

ANTM traded down $4.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,515. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.93 and a 200-day moving average of $266.37.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

