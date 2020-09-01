Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 2,531 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 181.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 311,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 200,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 66.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,947 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.53. 56,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

