Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 2,534 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $262,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,316 shares of company stock worth $21,470,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

