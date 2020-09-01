Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 3,246 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $2,302,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $709,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 26,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $1,606,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.82. 7,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,783. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.69.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock worth $657,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

