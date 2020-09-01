Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 3,520 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.33. 24,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,024.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.