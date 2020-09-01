Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 37,721 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,721 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 59.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. 1,200,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,248,440. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

