Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 5,449 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,982,000 after purchasing an additional 140,106 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 156,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.